Hearts to get coach Nuttall's work permit before Medeama clash on Sunday

Accra Hearts of Oak are working around the clock to get the paperwork of new coach Frank Nuttall sorted out before their Ghana Premier League clash with Medeama SC on Sunday.

The Scottish tactician arrived in Ghana last week and has already met the Phobian players who have trained under stop-gap Henry Wellington since his appointment.

The former Gor Mahia coach was also present at the El Wak Sports Stadium when the former African champions managed a 0-0 stalemate with Inter Allies in the opening league game of the season.

Nuttall is expected to quickly get to work and the 49-year-old appears to eager to get the players accosted to his style.

The Phobian management are working around the clock to get his work permit issues sorted out before Friday and make him legitimate to be on the touchline at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts have been hunting for a new coach since last September when former player Yaw Preko quit the role to join Nigerian side Efienyi Ubah.

