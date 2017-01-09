Hearts trainer Henry Willington hopeful the team will improve 

Hearts of Oak assistant coach Henry Willington says he is hopeful the side will improve before the kickoff of the 2017 Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians drew goalless with FA Cup champions Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday and Willington is convinced that the side is shaping up for the season.

“The team will surely improve before and during the season. You can see we have many new players and they are gradually getting to know each other. So they will surely improve,” he said.

Despite missing a lot of chances in the goalless draw game with Bechem United, Willington believes that Cosmos Dauda is still learning and will peak at the right time.

“He is a young player who needs time to develop. And definitely he is developing. We really need to give him time and he will impress everyone in the long run,” he noted.

Hearts have been impressive in the pre-season, getting to the finals of the G6 Tournament only to surrender it to Aduana Stars through penalty shootouts.

The 2017 Ghana Premier League will kickoff on February 4.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)