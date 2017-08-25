Hector Cuper: Uganda is a tough opponent, Ghana not in my thoughts

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has admitted that he is not familiar with the playing style of Uganda new interim coaches Moses Basena and Fred Kajoba ahead of the two team’s encounters in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Egypt will face Uganda in two crucial match-ups which, in case of success, could put the Pharaohs a one step away from the long-awaited World Cup qualification after missing out on the competition since 1990. Egypt lead Group E with six points, while the Cranes are right behind themin the second post with four points.

The first game will be held in Kampala on August 31, before the teams meet once again on September 5.

“Uganda’s new coach might decide to make some changes in the players or the tactics. I cannot predict the level of the opponent before facing them. He could just use the same playing method of the former coach since he was his assistant,” Cuper said in a press conference.

“I am not underestimating the Uganda team. I acknowledge how difficult the first game is and we have analysed the opponent and they are a strong side. We clinched a tough last minute victory against them in AFCON. My main issue is that the foreign-based players will arrive only two days we head to Uganda, besides some locals feel physically and mentally exhausted but every player knows that he has to double his effort.”

“I am not thinking about the Ghana game at the moment. All my thoughts are on how to win the two games against Uganda.”

Credit: Kingfut

