Hellas Verona kid Sulemana mourns dismissal of head coach two days after handing him Serie A debut

The coach who handed youngster Ibrahim Sulemena his Serie A debut on Sunday, 9 October 2022, has been sacked by Hellas Verona.

Gabriele Cioffi was fired on Tuesday after fielding in the Ghanaian youngster in the 2-1 defeat to Salernitana which cost him his job.

He becomes the fourth Serie A coach to be sacked this term after Marco Giampaolo (Sampdoria), Sinisa Mihajlovic (Bologna) and Giovanni Stroppa (Monza).

A club statement read: ''Hellas Verona FC announces that they have relieved Gabriele Cioffi from the role of coach of the first team.

“The club thanks Mr Cioffi and his staff for their work.”

Hellas Verona have only collected five points in the opening nine games of the season.

They’ve won one match, drawn two and lost six, scoring eight goals and conceding 17.