Henryk Kasperczak resigns as Tunisia coach after AFCON exit

Polish trainer Henryk Kasperczak has left his post as the head coach of the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia following their elimination from the quarter finals of the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Polish gaffer was tasked to make it out of the group at the tournament which he achieved following wins over Algeria and Zimbabwe.

But the experienceday trainer has decided to surrender his post ion following their elimination at the quarter final stage by the Stallions of Burkina Faso.

The Carthage Eagles suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of the spirited Burkina be side and bid goodbye to the tournament.

Reports are that the Tunisian Football Federation had wanted him to stay on but Kasperczak cited family reasons for preventing him to continue.

The federation will announce anew coach soon.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)