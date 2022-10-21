Hermannstadt Coach hopes struggling Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan rediscover form

Hermannstadt Coach Marius Măldărășanu says he hopes Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan will rediscover his form after struggling in the last few games.

Baba Alhassan started the season with a series of strong performances which saw him join the top scorer's chart in the league.

The 22-year-old has been disappointing for Hermannnstadt as they have gone four games without a win in the Super League.

Hermannstadt's coach admitted, however, that the Ghanaian has faced some problems recently, but hopes that the midfielder will return to the good form that has propelled him among the top scorers in the Super League.

"I can't explain that failure of Alhassan. Only he knows what is in his mind".

"He had a problem after the match against UTA. Even though I managed him with Brașov, he trained for two days, two days off. I told him he had to play for the team.

"Now he has moments, maybe also because of the lack of training, he doesn't do what he needs to do defensively, he wants to score and problems can arise. He is a young player. All the talk made him head over heels. Let's hope we will win it back "Marius added..

Baba Alhassan has scored six goals in 12 appearances for FC Hermannstadt this season.