Hermannstadt manager singles out Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan for blame after U Craiova defeat

Hermannstadt manager Marius Măldărășanu is unhappy with the performance of Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan following their defeat to Universitatea Craiova on Wednesday.

Alhassan had a glorious chance to score for Hermannstadt but missed from close range. His performance on the night was far from the best.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been Hermannstadt's best player throughout the regular season, and will be pivotal in the playoffs.

"The match was quite difficult. We didn't expect it to be any different, but Craiova was the pragmatic team this time, unlike in the championship match, when we won," said Măldărășanu after the game.

"We had chances, but the relaxation appeared in front of the goal. I can't explain otherwise that big mistake of Baba Alhassan, who used to take us out. We are in a crisis of results, but in every match of the last 4 we deserved more," he added.

"Only he knows what's on his mind. He had a problem after the match against UTA. I trained him with Brașov, then he trained for two days, another two days of rest followed, but he slowly recovered. I put him in to play to get his rhythm back.

"I told him he had to play for the team. That's how his goals came, he played what he had to play.

"Now he doesn't do what he needs to do in many situations maybe due to the lack of training, he really wants to score and then it can seem like a problem. But he is a young player, probably and the talks about a possible transfer made him have his head in the clouds. Let's hope we win it back," concluded the manager.

Alhassan scored six goals in the regular season.