Hermannstadt open to offers for Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan in January 

Published on: 23 September 2022
Hungarian side FC Hermannstadt is open to offers for Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan in the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season for Hermannstadt scoring six goals in 10 appearances this season.

Alhassan has been on a good scoring spree despite being a central midfielder

He scored a brace in the games against CS Mioveni (3-0), FC Voluntari (2-1) and UTA Arad (2-1).

According to reports, Babe Alhassan is considered by FCSB as a possible replacement for Malcom Edjouma , who had appreciated developments this season and could be sold .

The amount that FC Hermnanstadt would request for the transfer of Alhassan is 300,000 euros .

 In the summer, the University of Craiova would also have been interested in bringing the midfielder, but Olten would not have agreed to the amount requested for the move.

 

 

