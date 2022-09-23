Hermannstadt open to offers for Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan in January 

Hungarian side FC Hermannstadt is open to offers for Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan in the winter transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season for Hermannstadt scoring six goals in 10 appearances this season.

Alhassan has been on a good scoring spree despite being a central midfielder

He scored a brace in the games against CS Mioveni (3-0), FC Voluntari (2-1) and UTA Arad (2-1).

According to reports, Babe Alhassan is considered by FCSB as a possible replacement for Malcom Edjouma , who had appreciated developments this season and could be sold .

The amount that FC Hermnanstadt would request for the transfer of Alhassan is 300,000 euros .

In the summer, the University of Craiova would also have been interested in bringing the midfielder, but Olten would not have agreed to the amount requested for the move.