Hermannstadt president slap 500k euros price tag on Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan

Romanian side Hermannstadt will demand 500,000 euros for the sale of in-form Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan.

Hermannstadt chief Gigi Becali is ready to listen to offers in that region before he sanctions the sale of the midfielder.

The 22-year-old has popped up on the radar of a host of clubs in Europe such as CFR Cluj, Craiova University and FCSB.

"You realize that we want to sell Alhassan this winter in order to make some more money, but below 500 thousand euros we are not talking to anyone",

"We will not let him go to any team below 500 thousand euros. From this amount we will start negotiations with those who are interested in our player", Marcu Maniu , Hermannstadt's legal administrator, told ProSport .

"Baba Alhassan can play without problems in any team in Romania. I know him so well. He is a very good footballer for Romania's level, with excellent qualities, but he is now playing at 50-60% of what he can offer. His potential is much higher, he can progress for sure, but probably in a different environment," said Dani Coman, for ProSport.

"Probably someone wants to take money for Baba Alhassan and it's normal to throw this thing on the market, because Gigi wants him. Maybe Craiova wants him, maybe CFR wants him, the teams that pay in Romania. There is no problem. We have a clear system", said Mihai Stoica, at Orange Sport.