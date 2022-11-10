Hertha Berlin considering hiring Kevin-Prince Boateng as sports director

Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed that he will retire at the end of the current season, and Hertha Berlin intends to give him a management position to keep him at the club.

Boateng hasn't had much of an impact on the field this season. The 35-year-old has only played 160 minutes, but the Ghanaian is vital to Hertha, playing the role of a motivator in training and the locker room.

Reports claim the Berliners would like to give Boateng a new role after his career ends in 2023 in order to honour his great achievements for the club and to keep him as a "face."

Boateng is being considered for the position of sports director by managing director Fredi Bobic. Arne Friedrich served in this capacity until the beginning of this year when he announced his resignation. Since then, the position has been unfilled.

The former Barcelona, AC Milan, and Dortmund midfielder began his career at Hertha Berlin and always said he would retire there. The dream has come true.