Hertha Berlin midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng returns to group training after infection

Hertha Berlin midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has returned to group training after recovering from an infection.

The infection forced him to train alone last week, and he missed Hertha Berlin's 2-1 victory over Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga over the weekend.

Boateng has been cleared and appears to be looking forward to rejoining his teammates as they prepare to face Werder Bremen.

The 35-year-old was happy to be back with his teammates as they prepare for the match against Werder Bremen.

After helping Berlin avoid relegation from the top flight, the 35-year-old was given a new one-year contract in the summer.

But has struggled this season, playing only played 155 minutes.

The former Barcelona, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and Dortmund player is said to be thinking about retiring after the current season.