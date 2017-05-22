High-flying Daniel Agyei nominated for best foreign goalkeeper in Tanzania

In-form Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei has earned nomination for the best foreign glovesman in Tanzania following a breakthrough debut season with giants Simba FC.

The 27-year-old must fend off competition from Malawian Owen Chaima and Cameroonian Youthe Rostand to win the individual accolade.

The Ghana international has been phenomenal since he joined the Street Boys as a free agent last year.

The former Medeama and Liberty Professionals custodian has been roundly praised by the Tanzanian media for his immense quality and contribution to the giants.

The former Ghana Under-20 star played an influential role for the side despite missing out on the league title to rivals Young Africans on goal difference.

He has made a strong case for a return to the Black Stars after a fabolous campaign in the East African country.