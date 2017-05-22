High-flying German side RB Leipzig keen on signing Ghanaian sensation Emmanuel Sowah

Ghanaian and Anderlecht defender Emmanuel Adjei Sowah has emerged as a target for high-flying German side RB Leipzig.

German newspaper 90min claim the ambitious side have their lenses on the talented 19-year-old.

The reports further claim manager Ralf Rangnick has watched the Ghanaian kid on a number of occasions and could swoop for his services in the summer.

Rangnick is an admirer of Ghanaian players having coached former Ghana defender Isaac Vorsah and striker Prince Tagoe during his time at TSV Hoffenheim.

Adjei Sowah impressed heavily for the Belgian giants as they clinched the Premier League title this season.

GHANAsoccernet.com revealed earlier this month that the exciting right-back has been handed a call-up into the Black Stars for next month's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

The youngster totaled 14 appearances for the Purple and White in all competitions this season.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)