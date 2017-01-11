High-flying Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei hits rich vein of form at Tanzanian giants Simba FC

Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei is in the fine form of life at Tanzanian giants Simba FC, showing exemplary skills between the pipes since he joined from Medeama.

Agyei, 27, emerged the hero for the Street Boys as he scored and saved twice as his side recorded a frenetic 4-2 penalty shootout win over rivals Yanga in the semi-finals of the Mapinduzi Cup on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian has stepped up more for the club since he joined in November last year.

The expertise of the Ghanaian shot-stopper in goal is well documented as he continues to earn rave reviews in the local media in the East African country.

He has been one of the main reasons why Simba have reached the finals of the Tanzanian Cup match and could win the league title in just his first season.

One of the huge attributes of the former Free State Stars is luck. He is an excellent stopper with an incredible IQ.

Agyei was part of Ghana' famous Under-20 squad that won Africa's first ever FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt in 2000.

But the in-form glovesman has been consistently overlooked for national team call-up in recent years despite imposing performances at club level.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)