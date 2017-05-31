High profile delegation from the GFA attend Sulley Muntari’s father’s funeral

Ghanaian football chiefs and players joined ex-national team star, Sulley Ali Muntari to mourn the death of his father during the funeral in the Eastern Region on Tuesday.

A high-powered Ghana Football Association delegation led by Vice President, George Afriyie, Felix Ansong (President, Liberty Professionals) and Deputy General Secretary, Ibrahim Sannie Daara attended the burial of Sulley Muntari and Muniru Sulley’s father, Alhaji Muniru Muntari in Koforidua Tafo yesterday.

Black Stars players Mubarak Wakaso and Rabiu Mohammed also joined the delegation to mourn with the Muntari family.

The late Muntari Snr popularly called ‘Coach’ passed away on Monday at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after a short illness, he was 62.

Alhaji Muniru previously coached Nigerian side Kano Pillars in Northern Nigerian where Muntari was born.

He was also a former coach of another Nigerian top flight side, El-Kanemi Warriors.

Source: SportsnetGhana

