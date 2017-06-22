High spending Turkish side Bursaspor pull out of Asamoah Gyan deal

President of Bursaspor Ali Ay has confirmed he will not be chasing Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan after failing to agree personal terms with the player.

According to President Ali Ay who has never hidden his admiration for the hard working Ghanaian forward- the club has decided to move on to other targets after weeks of back and forth.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for French technical man Paul Le Guen, President Ali Ay said they have given up on signing the Shanghai SIPG man.

"Two managers of Asamoah Gyan are speaking on the right hand side. They probably want to make a PR themselves,” He said

“ Other people came in. Other people came in. I know people who know me .. I do not like Çerçöp business .”

“I am finished with the Gyan job .. After that, we do not care about Gyan. They cannot go in from the door after that .”

“Its unfortunate that Bursa is talking about such things too much these days but I wish it was the other way round.”

Gyan without a doubt is one of the greatest strikers from Africa and recently scored his 50th goal for the Black Stars in an AFCON 2019 qualifier against Ethiopia.

