Highlife star Kwabena Kwabena to perform at 43rd SWAG Awards night next month

Highlife star Kwabena Kwabena will perform at 43rd Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards night on Friday, 4 May 2018 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The 'Adult Music' hit-maker would rock the audience with great love tunes from his old and current albums.

Kwabena Kwabena has won him many awards among which includes; Ghana Music Awards Best Vocal performance and Best Song Writer of the year.

The SWAG Gala is expected to attract over 800 guests, made up of sports men and women, administrators and well-wishers.

