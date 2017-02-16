Highly-rated Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea not worried over CAF snub

Fast-rising Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea is not sleeping sleep after being overlooked for the 2017 Africa Youth Championship in Zambia.

No Ghanaian official was selected for the two-week tournament in Lusaka.

The young FIFA referee, who has been picked to handle the CAF Champions League tie between Rivers United and AS Bamako says he's not worried over the development.

“CAF have their stages of referees on the young talents elite A and B and the A, represent the AFCON and the B for their other juvenile tournaments,” he told Starr FM.

“So, for me I am not worried at all because in Ghana we have only two that’s Joseph Lamptey and David Laryea but we have to start training young referees here in Ghana so that they will go for the new FIFA’s young talent programs for them to be selected for subsequent tournaments.”

12 centre referees and 14 assistants were selected by CAF for the tournament.

Ghana have seven FIFA Referees and seven assistants but none was selected by CAF raising huge concerns over the performance of match officials in the country.

