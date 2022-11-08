Highly-rated Ghanaian youngster Clinton Duodu set to join Belgium giants KRC Genk

Bechem United winger Clinton Duodu is close to sealing a move to Belgium outfit KRC Genk.

The Ghana youth star has been in talks with Genk and he is expected to complete his move to the Belgium First Division A league.

Duodo left Ghana after playing his last game for the Hunters in the 2-0 victory over Asante Kotoko last Wednesday. The winger provided the assist for Emmanuel Avornyoh's goal.

The Ghana youth international is regarded as one of the best talents below the age of 21 in the world. According to British tabloid, the Guardian, Duodu is among the best 60 young footballers expected to shine in the coming years.

A move to Genk is expected to give him the best platform to live his dreams.

He will join compatriot Joseph Painstil, who is having an amazing campaign with the Belgium club. Painstil also joined Genk from Division One outfit Tema Youth.