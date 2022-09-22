Highly-rated young defender Kofi Asmah ticking the right boxes at Medeama

Medeama talented defender Kofi Asmah is ticking the right boxes at the club, culminating in multiple nation team call-ups, less than a year after he burst onto the Ghanaian scene.

Asmah, 19, has been drafted into the country's U23 side to prepare for the qualifiers for the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The young powerful centre-back is making waves in the Ghanaian top-flight with Medeama, having been promoted from the club's developmental squad.

The hugely talented centre-back has won admiration for his immense quality at the back and his goal scoring instinct.

Asmah has already bagged two goals for the Ghana Premier League leaders, scoring in the opening two games against Legon Cities and Real Tamale United.

The youngster, who captained Medeama's U20 side to qualify to the Western region middle league last year, is now the toast of local fans in the mining town of Tarkwa.

The sheer scale of the club and its support has not deterred the youngster to stake a huge claim in the Medeama team.

Asmah is now an indispensable asset for coach David Duncan as he has been tipped for greatness.

The centre-back has performed admirably since he burst onto the scene and has never looked back since his breakthrough.

Medeama have shown to be a perfect providing ground for budding young players looking to make their way in the game over many years.

He has stepped up in the shortest possible time to earn respect within the group and touted as the next big thing.

Kofi Asmah is hugely regarded in Tarkwa and seen as the new Daniel Amoah - the Simba FC defender, who won hearts and minds during an illustrious spell between 2013-2016.

The defender is a constant feature in the Medeama set-up and has paired experienced Vincent Atingah and Musa Abdulai.

He has great pace and agility, which is one style of the center back position, has great vision, reads the game so well with his smashing form going unnoticed.

Asmah is a member of Ghana's U20 and and U23 team and will be one of the rising prospect to watch out for in the years ahead.