Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese wants Asante Kotoko to win Ghana Premier League this season

Ghanaian hip-life artiste, Kwaw Kese has thrown his weight behind beloved club Asante Kotoko to win this year’s Ghana Premier League.

The 23-time league champions were disappointing last season as they ended without a major trophy.

“The club I support in the local league is Asante Kotoko."

“Last season the club couldn’t win any trophy but they have been able to bring in a new coach, a new management and some players so I believe they can win the league this season.

“I follow then a lot but I support Manchester United in the foreign league."

Kotoko take on Berekum Chelsea today at the Golden city park after winning their first match against Liberty Professionals.

