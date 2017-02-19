Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese wants Asante Kotoko to win Ghana Premier League this season
Ghanaian hip-life artiste, Kwaw Kese has thrown his weight behind beloved club Asante Kotoko to win this year’s Ghana Premier League.
The 23-time league champions were disappointing last season as they ended without a major trophy.
“The club I support in the local league is Asante Kotoko."
“Last season the club couldn’t win any trophy but they have been able to bring in a new coach, a new management and some players so I believe they can win the league this season.
“I follow then a lot but I support Manchester United in the foreign league."
Kotoko take on Berekum Chelsea today at the Golden city park after winning their first match against Liberty Professionals.