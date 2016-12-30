Hiram Boateng returns to Crystal Palace after ending Bristol Rovers loan

Midfielder Hiram Boateng has ended his loan spell at Bristol Rovers and returned to his parent club Crystal Palace.

His loan was due to expire on 02 January but he has been allowed to return to Selhurst Park a week earlier than planned.

Boateng joined Rovers on transfer deadline day, 8th September, and made his debut for the club two days later in the 2-2 draw against Rochdale at The Memorial Stadium.

The midfielder, who had previously played for Crawley Town and Plymouth Argyle on loan, and appeared for Argyle in last season’s League One play-off final against AFC Wimbledon at Wembley, went on to appear in 12 games, in all competitions, for the club.

''Hiram worked very hard for the team whilst he was here,'' said manager Darrell Clarke, ''and he returns to Palace with our thanks and best wishes for the future.''

