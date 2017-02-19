HISTORIC: Abdulai Daniel makes history by powering BYF Academy in maiden DOL win over Nzema Kotoko

BYF Academy midfielder Abdulai Daniel made history by becoming the first player to score at the Nana Gyamfi Park in the maiden Division One League campaign of the club as they pipped Nzema Kotoko.

The home side had to wait until the 72nd minute for Daniel to break the deadlock, a feat that will go down into history as the first player to score a goal in the debut DOL campaign of the club.

A through pass from star man Richard Berko connected excellently with a running Daniel who wasted no time by hitting a thunderbolt of such strike to fetch the homes side the winner.

The Amansie Cobras are the first side from the Bekwai Municipality to be playing in the national Division One League since 1957 and Daniel has added his name to that history list.

The Academy Boys will be hoping to build on their maiden win against the Nzema side to maintain their status in the GN Bank Division One League.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

