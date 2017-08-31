History! Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Ozor helps Muang Kan United clinch Thai league title

Ghanaian midfielder Enoch Ozor has expressed his delight at helping Thai second-tier side Muang Kan United make history by clinching their first silverware.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has been instrumental in the Maharaj Bats remarkable achievement, having bagged four goals in 21 appearances to help the side claim the Western Championship Cup with two games to end the season.

Speaking to the club's in-house TV, the Lashibi-born enforcer was over the moon following their shocking feat.

"It's great to have been part of this gigantic achievement. When I joined the club three seasons ago, I told the directors that I'd want to help the club win promotion to League 1," Ozor said.

"I believe if we should continue to do the things we did in the course of the season, who knows, we'll achieve our goals because I'm positive in everything I do. "

"We have won today but we don't know what lies ahead for us, so I think we have to start preparing for Champions League now because we're going to meet clubs who might be above our weight. Preparation starts from now. "

By virtue of winning the Western Championship, Muang Kan United will compete in their maiden Champions League competition, which consist of clubs that emerged winners from their various regional Championship zones.

Kan will battle out with Kaduna United United (South), Sisak United (North) and Chaiyaphum FC (East) in the Champion League playoffs.

Muang Kan United have 50 points from 25 games.

