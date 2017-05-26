Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
HISTORY-MAKER: David Accam becomes first Chicago Fire player to score in five matches in a row

Published on: 26 May 2017
David Accam

David Accam etched his name in Chicago Fire's history by becoming the club's first player to score in five consecutive matches.

The Ghana international netted in the ninth minute to give his side a 2-1 win over FC Dallas on Thursday night.

It was his seventh goal of the season for Fire.

Accam's run of goals started on 07 May when he scored the opener in their 2-2 draw at LA Galaxy.

The 26-year-old has been named in Ghana's 30-man squad for matches against Ethiopia, Mexico and USA.

