Holland-born Edwin Gyasi holds maiden training session with Black Stars

Dutch-born Ghanaian midfield dynamo Edwin Gyasi trained with the Black Stars for the first time on Monday.

Gyasi, 26, was handed his maiden Black Stars call up by coach Kwesi Appiah for the upcoming double header 2018 World Cup qualifiers against the Red Devil of Congo following his stellar performance in the Norwegian top flight league with Aalesund FK.

The former Roda JC Kerkrade midfielder arrived in Ghana on Friday night after his club Aalesund FK were given a bye in the league over the weekend.

Gyasi is making his maiden appearance in the national team and will be desperate to replicate his club form when given the opportunity to play against the Red Devils.

He has been linked with a last-ditch moves to English Championship sides Aston Villa and Reading FC as the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

