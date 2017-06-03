Home-based Black Stars players released for Ghana Premier League matches

The seven home-based players in the Black Stars have been released to join their clubs for this weekend's Ghana Premier League matches.

They missed Friday's exercise at the Accra Sports Stadium where only 12 foreign-based players trained.

Duo goalkeeper Joseph Addo and Daniel Darkwah have teamed up Aduana Stars against Nicholas Opoku's Berekum Chelsea on Saturday.

Felix Annan is back at Asante Kotoko who host Great Olympics on Sunday in Kumasi.

Wa All Stars will have goalkeeper Richard Ofori between the sticks and Winful Cobbinah is with Hearts of Oak for their tricky trip to WAFA.

High scoring defender Samuel Sarfo has rejoined Liberty Professionals who travel to Tema Youth.

They are expected to report to camp on Monday when training intensifies for Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on 11 June.

