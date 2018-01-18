Hon. Freda Prempeh reiterates Ghana's readiness to host 2018 Women's AFCON

Africa Women's Cup of Nation LOC Chairperson, Hon. Freda Akosua Prempeh has reiterated her upbeat and readiness to host the 2018 CAF Total Women Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the outspoken Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency, preparation towards hosting Africa’s biggest women tournament is over 60% complete and Ghana will fully be ready in November for the tournament.

“I can boldly say that we are ready to host this year’s Africa Women Cup of Nations Tournament in Ghana looking at the advanced preparations by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) towards the launch of the tournament in February.”

‘The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has already been in Ghana for the first inspection of our stadia, and the feedback was positive,” Hon. Mrs. Freda Akosua Prempeh said this when speaking in an interview on sports diary on Oman FM in Accra.

Hon. Mrs. Freda Akosua Prempeh, in her capacity as the LOC Chairperson of the CAF Total Africa Women Cup of Nations called on corporate organizations and sundry to support women football in Ghana.

“The biggest challenge for women’s football in Ghana is sponsorship. If our girls are well resourced and supported like our men, they will win trophies for the country,” she noted.

The 2018 CAF Total Africa Women Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place from November to December 2018.

So far, Accra and Cape Coast Sports stadia are in the lead to host the tournament after CAF’s first inspection. However, Kumasi Babayara Sports Stadium has been selected as an alternative since the Accra Sports Stadium is currently under slight renovation.

