Hostile reception awaits Inter Allies coach Prince Owusu ahead of Medeama showdown

A hostile reception awaits Inter Allies coach Prince Owusu ahead of his side's Premier League game at Medeama on Wednesday.

The club parted ways with Owusu in September last year after he was 'chased' out by irate supporters in the wake of their failure to progress to the semi-finals of the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Khartoum SC assistant coach will not be treated with kid gloves as he makes his way to the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

He is particularly not a popular figure at the club after supporters agitated for his sacking six months ago.

He is expected to receive a baptism of fire as he leads his troops onto the pitch ahead of the meeting of the two sides.

The game promises to be intriguing as the two teams have so far sold an exciting games in their opening two matches.

Medeama are third on the table after picking four points from their opening two games while Inter Allies have just a point after losing 2-0 to Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

