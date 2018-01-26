Hot talent Joseph Paintsil finally rejoins Hungarian side Ferencváros

Sought-after midfielder Joseph Painstil has rejoined his club side Ferencváros of Hungary for the second half of the season.

His return to the club had been shrouded in controversy after the player's agent alleged the player was not happy going back.

This forced Ferencváros assistant coach to hit back and labelling the player's representative as a greedy.

Paintsil came in in the second half in Thursday's friendly against Croatian side HNK Rijeka.

He scored six goals in 12 league appearances.

