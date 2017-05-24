How Frank Nuttal is slowly turning things around at Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Frank Nuttall spoke with accraheartsofoaksc.com after his side hammered Kotoku Royals 4-0 to book their place into the last 16 of the 2017 MTN FA CUP competition.

A brace from impressive defender Vincent Atingah, and a goal each from Kwame Kizito and Cosmos Dauda, put the Division One side to the sword in a highly entertaining match at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Coach Nuttall shared his thought on the game and you can read the transcript of the interview below

On his assessment of the game:

I saw it as a game that was always going to be difficult because we were playing an opposition that had a half chance to win against us and they are coming from a division below and we know very little about them. They for sure, know more about us and it was a difficult game.

On his changes for the game and still keeping a strong squad: Absolutely, we are taking the cup competition very seriously. It wasn’t in my thoughts about how I can change my team to give other players a chance; that did not even come into my thinking. My whole thought was about how can we win the game and get through to the next round of the competition so that was the governing and reasoning behind the team selection.

On Vincent Atingah’s penalty:

He took it fine and finished it well.

On Kwame Kizito’s performance and goal:

Yeah, he supported well and I think it was RAzak before that who broke in the defensive line so that was good and they finished well.

On Kizito and Cosmos’ combination:

They did well. They did some things well together and they need to make some improvements in other ways but we will speak about that privately. So there is room for improvement.

On what is hoping for in the next draw:

I do not focus on that and I do not think about that because it makes no difference because whoever plays against us is going to work hard.

On seven goals from two games:

It is nice to score goals and get people on the score-sheet. Cosmos got another one today, Kizito got a goal which was important so that is good for those players to get on the score-sheet.

On the support from the fans:

I think the fans seemed fine but probably a bit of frustrating afternoon but I thought the support was good.

Source: Hearts of Oak

