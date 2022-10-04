How much are the tickets for Qatar World Cup 2022?

Qatar World Cup tickets have been sold exclusively through FIFA in a multi-stage process that is still ongoing. So far, there have been two random lottery drawings of ticket requests and a first-come, first-served sale period. Two more sale periods remain on a first come first served basis. There are four categories of tickets, Category 1 being the most expensive and Category 4 being the cheapest and reserved for Qatari residents only. Here are the single ticket price ranges for each round:

Opening match: $54.85 and $301.68

Group games: $10.97 and $219.40

Round of 16: $19.20 and $274.26

Quarter final: $82.28 and $425.10

Semi final: $137.13 and $954.41

Match for third place: $82.28 and $425,10

How much does the 2022 World Cup Final cost?

Undoubtedly, the most lucrative ticket in the tournament will be for the final to be held at Lusail Stadium on 18 December.

A Category 4 ticket to the final costs $205.69, while the cheapest ticket for a Qatari non-resident costs $603.36. Category 1 tickets are $1,604.39 each. For comparison, ticket prices for the 2018 World Cup final ranged from $455 to $1,100.

The FIFA World Cup is Coming to the United States FIFA revealed 16 venues for the 2026 Football World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Games will be played in 11 US cities including Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Here’s a full look at the sites:

America: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle.

Canada: Toronto, Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

While the event is still four years away, it is never too early to start planning ahead. Here’s what you need to know about World Cup 2026 tickets.

When will the 2026 World Cup ticket sales start?

Tickets for the 2026 World Cup are not on sale yet. FIFA’s official website says ticket information “will be available in due course” and “check this page regularly for further updates”.

How much will the tickets for the 2026 World Cup cost?

Details about 2026 Football World Cup ticket prices are also not available yet.

By World Nation News Desk