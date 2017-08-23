Huddersfield Town coach speaks on Andy Yiadom's failed move
A. Yiadom
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has expatiated on why his outfit failed to land Ghanaian defender Andy Yiadom.
The newly promoted side were reported to close to finalizing a deal for the Ghana international from Barnsley but negotiations between the two sides fell through at the dying embers.
The Terriers secured a second win in the English Premier League over the weekend when they beat Newcastle 1-0 and David Wagner who was speaking to the Huddersfield Daily Examiner about the events of the past week regarding Yiadom’s failed move.
“To be honest, I don’t like to talk details because Andy Yiadom is not our player," Wagner said, as reported by The Huddersfield Daily Examiner.
"But it wasn’t a financial reason – not between ourselves and the player and not between Barnsley and ourselves."
“Everything else I think should be answered by Barnsley or the player as to why we were not able to come together, but it was not a financial reason.”
It is not unusual to hear rumours of a failed medical bandied around in the wake of collapsed deal after the routine.
Wagner, however, fails to be drawn into the topic.
“As I say, he is not our player, so this is something Barnsley has to answer,” said Wagner.
“Yes, [the deal is dead]. In this window, it will not happen."
Meanwhile, David Wagner has been a longtime admirer of the 25 year old.
Andy Yiadom made his Ghana debut at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year in Gabon.