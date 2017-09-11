Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Huddersfield Town Ghanaian defender Collin Quaner set to return against West Ham tonight

Published on: 11 September 2017

Huddersfield Town Ghanaian defender Collin Quaner is set to recover from a hip problem in time for Monday's clash at West Ham United.

The German-born centre-back has been impressive for the Premier League new boys since the start of the season.

But he looks set to return to the pitch at the London stadium after recovering from a hip problem he picked up.

He will clash with compatriot Andre Ayew, whose West Ham side have endured a difficult start to life in the English top-flight.

  • Laurence says:
    September 11, 2017 12:14 pm
    Guys... He's a striker not a centre back haha :')
  • James H says:
    September 11, 2017 01:40 pm
    Correct, he is not a defender - but not much of a striker either. Can't head or score and is actually pretty useless. One of Huddersfields worst signings.

