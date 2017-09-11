Huddersfield Town Ghanaian defender Collin Quaner set to return against West Ham tonight

Huddersfield Town Ghanaian defender Collin Quaner is set to recover from a hip problem in time for Monday's clash at West Ham United.

The German-born centre-back has been impressive for the Premier League new boys since the start of the season.

But he looks set to return to the pitch at the London stadium after recovering from a hip problem he picked up.

He will clash with compatriot Andre Ayew, whose West Ham side have endured a difficult start to life in the English top-flight.

