Huge boost for Torino as Afriyie Acquah is ruled out for few days after muscular injury

Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah's muscular injury is not as serious as initially feared, the club have confirmed.

The Ghana international will spend few days in the treatment room with the medical team observing his situation.

Tests revealed there were no serious damages to his muscles after limping off in the 57th minute.

Acquah suffered the setback during last Sunday's 1-0 win at Benevento.

He had come in early in the first half to replace injured Joel Obi who has been ruled out for three weeks.

Acquah should return to training and be available for selection against Sampdoria on Sunday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)