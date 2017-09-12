Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Huge boost for Torino as Afriyie Acquah is ruled out for few days after muscular injury

Published on: 12 September 2017
STADIO OLIMPICO, TURIN, ITALY - 2015/12/05: Afriyie Acquah in action during the Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma. The Serie A match between Torino FC and AS Roma ended with final result of 1-1. Miralem Panic scored the opening goal for AS Roma, while Maxi Lopez equalizes at the minute 94. (Photo by Nicolo Campo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah's muscular injury is not as serious as initially feared, the club have confirmed.

The Ghana international will spend few days in the treatment room with the medical team observing his situation.

Tests revealed there were no serious damages to his muscles after limping off in the 57th minute.

Acquah suffered the setback during last Sunday's 1-0 win at Benevento.

He had come in early in the first half to replace injured Joel Obi who has been ruled out for three weeks.

Acquah should return to training and be available for selection against Sampdoria on Sunday.

