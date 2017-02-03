Hugo Broos hails unbelievable run to the Cup of Nations final

Cameroon head coach Hugo Broos admits it is a “real dream” to have booked their place in the 2017 African Nations Cup final after seeing off Ghana 2-0 on Thursday evening.

The Indomitable Lions drew first blood after 72 minutes at Stade de Franceville through Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, before Christian Bassogog added the second deep into second-half stoppage time.

“"Ghana have more experience than us - look at what they have done in recent tournaments. But since the start of this tournament, we have shown we keep going right to the end in every game.

"I am very happy, especially for the team. They are an exemplary group on and off the field and they deserve to be in the final."

