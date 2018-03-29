Hythe Town manager eager to keep Ghanaian striker Zak Ansah

Hythe Town FC manager Sam Denly has expressed his determination to keep Ghanaian forward Zak Ansah for next season.

The 23-year-old has been in cracking form for the Kent-based side in the ongoing English Isthmian League South Division league and the club's manager is ready to maintain him for the 2018/2019 campaign.

He’s flying,” Denly told Kent online. “He gets a chance and slots and that’s what you want.

“He’ll get you 20 goals a season, no question. He’s a class player and he knows where the back of the net is.

“He plays on the shoulder, he makes very clever runs and I just want him to do his business in the box.

“He probably dropped a little bit deep at times on Saturday, which is where I don’t want him, but he wants to get on the ball and makes things happen.

“If you get a full season out of him, and I’m hoping to keep him next year, there’s no question he’ll get 25-30 goals.

“I’ve had some good strikers in my time but he’s probably the best I’ve worked with.

“He’s a fantastic talent and all the time you’ve got someone like that on the pitch, you’ve got an opportunity.”

The former Arsenal forward has also previously featured for Charlton Athletic, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County and Working.

He has played for the English under 16 and 17 teams and was invited to the Ghana national under 20 team in 2013 but was omitted from the squad to the World Cup.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)