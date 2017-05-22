'I am a completely different player now', says Hearts talisman Winful Cobbinah

Hearts of Oak silky midfielder Winful Kweku Cobbinah has claimed that he is a "matured player" now compared to last season after helping the side thump Kotoku Royals in the MTN FA Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

Cobbinah's exploits in the season has earned him a place in coach Kwesi Appiah's Black Stars B 32-man squad selection for the 2018 CHAN qualifiers and the upcoming WAFU tournament to be hosted in Ghana in September.

The former Al Najran playmaker was again at his best at the Accra Sport Stadium on Sunday after he was adjudged as the Man-of-the-Match in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 clash with second-tier side Kotoku Royals, in which the Phobians won 4-0 to progress to the round of 16.

“I think I am more matured compared last year. That is what is really helping me. I have been working on my stamina too,” he said after Hearts beat Kotoku Royals.

Hearts will count on Cobbinah to propel them to their first premier league title since 2008 when the second half of the season resume on Saturday.

