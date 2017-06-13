I am an idol to Andre Ayew - Iconic Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan insists

Iconic Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been forced to consistently rubbished reports of captaincy rift between himself and Andre Ayew, insisting he is an idol to the West Ham United forward.

Gyan, 31, is a national hero after he notched a remarkable 50 goal milestone during a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Kumasi on Sunday.

The extraordinary Ghana captain courted controversy after his bizarre captain's armband which had his OWN FACE on it divided opinions.

The move has heightened perceived talks of captaincy row between himself and his vice-captain Andre Ayew.

Despite consistently rubbishing the claims as unfounded, such reports are refusing to wash away.

But he has revealed Andre Ayew sees him as his idol since the West Ham forward joined the national team in 2008.

“It is worrying to hear people say I have an issue with Andre Ayew. I was in the Black Stars before he came and I have been his idol since day one. His father even likes me so well."he insisted.

Global-respected journalists and pundits are demanding more respect for the striker, who has joined the league of an extra-ordinary African footballers after reaching the 50- goal milestone.

By Patrick Akoto

