"I am not disappointed by local Black Stars snub, says in-form Inter Allies goalie Kwame Baah

Inter Allies goalkeeper Kwame Baah says he is not worried after being overlooked for selection into the local Black Stars by coach Kwesi Appiah.

The agile shot stopper has been in sublime form for Inter Allies, having kept seven clean sheets in eleven games in the ongoing league season to help the side to 10th place after 14 matches.

Notwithstanding Baah’s scintillating form, he couldn’t earn a place in Kwesi Appiah’s local Black Stars as the 30-man squad selection for the 2018 CHAN Qualifiers and the upcoming WAFU tournament to be hosted in Ghana in September.

“I’m not disappointed because I know it’s part of our professional therefore if I’ve been left out, why should I worry? I’m still working hard as always to improve on my performance,” says Baah on Happy FM's Wamputu Sports.

The invited players are expected to begin camping on May 15 at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)