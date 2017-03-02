I am proving myself all over again starting with Vereya FC-Samuel Inkoom

Ghana international Samuel Inkoom claims a lot is being demanded on him by new club team mates at Vereya FC.

The former Basle and former Dnipro defender has signed a short term deal with the Bulgarian club after being frozen out by Turkish side Antalyaspor.

“I think they will be expecting a lot from me, the team got chance to play in Europa,” he told Kasapa FM.

“And I am also ready to help them, I came to help them, a team signing you for four months means they want you to help them.

“I think everything is fine, the Coach likes me, the fans like me and the players like me as well.”

The former Kotoko defender has not played for Ghana since 2014.

