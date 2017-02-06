Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

“I am ready to die to get Nyantakyi out of office” - AshGold CEO Kudjoe Fianoo hints

Published on: 06 February 2017
Cudjoe Fianoo

In a shocking turn of events, CEO of Premier League side AshantiGold SC Kudjoe Fianoo has hinted that he is ready to die to get Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi out of office amidst calls that the FIFA Council member should resign from his post as the FA President.

In an interview on Happy FM, an Accra-based radio station, the GHALCA Chairman insisted that the voice of the people is the voice of God and that if a section of Ghanaians are calling for the head of the FA Boss, he is ready to die to get him out of office.

“The way things are going if some of us have to sacrifice our lives to get Nyantakyi out of office, I am ready to do that,” he told Happy FM.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God and so if the people say they don’t want him (Kwesi) in office, then we have to stand for them.

The former Ghana FA ExCo member who was voted out of office in 2015 added that there are calculated attempts he is yet to unleash on the current FA Boss to make his third tenure of office ungovernable.

“There are so many things I’ll do. I have already told you this is part one. I have part two and three which I’ll release gradually,” he added.

“After the report of the Black Stars AFCON campaign, we will know the next line of action. We can’t release everything now but have to wait for them to submit their reports first.

“After the submission of their report, we will then know what went on in Gabon and if we think the FA President must go, then we will call for an emergency congress and pass a vote of no confidence in him and get him out of office.

The aggrieved AshGold CEO who is believed to be peeved because of his failed attempt to regain his seat as a member of the Ghana FA Executive Committee recently spearheaded a group of clubs who boycotted the Ghana Premier League gala which was supposed to be played two weeks ago.

Comments

This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment
  • NYANTAKYI , THE CANCER IN GHANA FOOTBAL says:
    February 06, 2017 08:48 pm
    I am backing you 100%. For Ghana to win the next AFCON, Nyantakyi should be eliminated. Nyantakyi and Sani Daara needs to be eradicated from Ghana football. These two have single handedly reduced the once proud National team of Africa into the laughing stalk of African football. The two have stolen, pilfered and all the monies pumped into the Ghana Black Stars. Further more they have bribed all the Sports ministers that have ever been appointed. Ghanaians should take to the street, news media should trumpet their resignation and citizens of goodwill and former Stars should placard in front of the GFA until they resign. They do not allow any coach to pick his own players and constantly interfering in the affairs of the coaches. This has got to be recognized by the president and require him to resign so the GFA can be rebuilt by any administration.
  • NYANTAKYI , THE CANCER IN GHANA FOOTBAL says:
    February 06, 2017 08:48 pm
    I am backing you 100%. For Ghana to win the next AFCON, Nyantakyi should be eliminated. Nyantakyi and Sani Daara needs to be eradicated from Ghana football. These two have single handedly reduced the once proud National team of Africa into the laughing stalk of African football. The two have stolen, pilfered and all the monies pumped into the Ghana Black Stars. Further more they have bribed all the Sports ministers that have ever been appointed. Ghanaians should take to the street, news media should trumpet their resignation and citizens of goodwill and former Stars should placard in front of the GFA until they resign. They do not allow any coach to pick his own players and constantly interfering in the affairs of the coaches. This has got to be recognized by the president and require him to resign so the GFA can be rebuilt by any administration.
  • GNS STOP TELLING LIES says:
    February 06, 2017 08:55 pm
    This guy is not aggrieved and he is not interested in getting his job back. The fact of the matter is Nyantakyi is the reason the Black Stars are a fiasco and a laughing stalk of African football. He is a thief and what he needs is someone like Nii Lante to be a minister to make him miserable. I do not see the new sports minister being able to reign Nyantakyi in. Nyantakyi needs to be removed by hook or crook.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations