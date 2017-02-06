“I am ready to die to get Nyantakyi out of office” - AshGold CEO Kudjoe Fianoo hints

In a shocking turn of events, CEO of Premier League side AshantiGold SC Kudjoe Fianoo has hinted that he is ready to die to get Ghana FA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi out of office amidst calls that the FIFA Council member should resign from his post as the FA President.

In an interview on Happy FM, an Accra-based radio station, the GHALCA Chairman insisted that the voice of the people is the voice of God and that if a section of Ghanaians are calling for the head of the FA Boss, he is ready to die to get him out of office.

“The way things are going if some of us have to sacrifice our lives to get Nyantakyi out of office, I am ready to do that,” he told Happy FM.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God and so if the people say they don’t want him (Kwesi) in office, then we have to stand for them.

The former Ghana FA ExCo member who was voted out of office in 2015 added that there are calculated attempts he is yet to unleash on the current FA Boss to make his third tenure of office ungovernable.

“There are so many things I’ll do. I have already told you this is part one. I have part two and three which I’ll release gradually,” he added.

“After the report of the Black Stars AFCON campaign, we will know the next line of action. We can’t release everything now but have to wait for them to submit their reports first.

“After the submission of their report, we will then know what went on in Gabon and if we think the FA President must go, then we will call for an emergency congress and pass a vote of no confidence in him and get him out of office.

The aggrieved AshGold CEO who is believed to be peeved because of his failed attempt to regain his seat as a member of the Ghana FA Executive Committee recently spearheaded a group of clubs who boycotted the Ghana Premier League gala which was supposed to be played two weeks ago.

