I didn't see ''controversial'' penalty- Kotoko coach Lugarusic

Asante Kotoko coach Zdravko Lugarusic has refused to comment on the penalty which helped his side beat Bechem United 1-0 on Wednesday.

Referee Maxwell Hanson has been criticize for giving the home team a 'soft' penalty which was converted by Abeiku Ainooson for the match winner in the 81st minute.

Lugarusic distanced himself from the key decision which affected the outcome of the match.

''First you’re talking to someone who’s should wear glasses but didn’t have it on. The incident is really far from me and I couldn’t do anything it,'' the Croat said in a post-match interview.

“About penalty’s I don’t usually like to comment. The decision lies solely in the hands of the officials.''

