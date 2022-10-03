"I don't have any belief in Otto Addo"- Alhaji Raji

Former chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Associations, Alhaji Ali Raji, has stated his lack of belief in Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

Otto Addo led the Black Stars to World Cup qualification in March, and has since won only two matches as Ghana coach.

With less than 50 days to the start of the World Cup, the astute football administrator does not believe Otto Addo will make a difference at the tournament in Qatar.

"After the Nigeria game, I didn't have any belief in our coach. In fact, I don't think he will make any impact with the Black Stars at the World Cup," Alhaji Raji told Graphic Sports.

Ghana were involved in two friendlies during the international break, losing 3-0 to Brazil and beating Nicaragua 1-0.

The Black Stars have been handed a tough draw in Qatar after they were paired alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.