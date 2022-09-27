I don’t think Nicaragua match will be as tough as the match against Brazil – Otto Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo believes the match against Nicaragua on Tuesday will not be as difficult as the match against Brazil.

Following last Friday's shambolic first-half performance that resulted in a 3-0 defeat to Brazil, Addo says the match in Spain will be used to try a variety of things.

"It’s another good test match for us, just to find each other the patterns, prime connections and we are happy to be here to play an opponent like Nicaragua," Addo said.

"We hopefully can try a lot of things, I don’t think it will be as tough as the match against Brazil but it’s a different tough opponent because they have proved in previous games that they can harm other teams so it’s going to be interesting."

The match is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time.