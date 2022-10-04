"I feel free on the pitch and in my head" - Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed

Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed says he feels free on the pitch and his head following his explosive run of form in the French Lique 1.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fabolous run of form since the start of the season with calls for his call-up into Ghana's Black Stars growing.

The talented defensive midfielder says he is enjoying his style of play at Lens.

"I feel free on the pitch and in my mind. I like to defend, help the team, recover balls and play quickly forward. At Lens, I evolve as I want to practice foot. This increases my desire. The Lensois system with three behind allows me to stay in the middle, to create spaces, for me and my teammates, and to take advantage of the intervals."

Abdul Samed has made nine appearances and scored one goal for RC Lens this season.