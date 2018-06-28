I gave GFA an opportunity to respond but they declined – Anas

Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has disclosed that he wrote letters to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to respond to the alleged corrupt practices of referees and football officials captured in his Number 12 documentary but they refused.

Responding to critics about his modus operandi which has come under heavy criticism especially from Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, Anas said he does not entrap anybody but gives his subjects opportunities to respond which in this case they refused.

The ace journalist said it is only “ethical” that he gives his subjects the opportunity to respond when they are caught on tape or mentioned in any of his documentaries.

Responding to the question if he gave the referees he caught on tape in his Number 12 documentary taking bribes an opportunity to respond, Anas said on Accra-based Joy FM on Thursday, 28 June 2018, that: “Certainly yes, we wrote letters of reply, took it to the GFA, they threw us out, threw the letters to the floor and we left. So yes they did refuse to respond.”

He said he could have easily been sued if he did not give other people such as the president, vice president and ministers of state mentioned in the documentary an opportunity to respond.

“I have no regret going to the president, I have no regret going to the vice president, I have no regret speaking to the ministers involved in finding their side of the story because that is journalistic and ethical and that is what you must always do. And if I get this story again, I’ll go back and speak to them because their side also matter,” he said.

The Number 12 exposé uncovered rot in Ghana football and has led to moves by government to dissolve the GFA. The president of the association, Kwesi Nyantakyi has also resigned as a result of the documentary.