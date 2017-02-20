I had overstayed my welcome in the South African Premier League-Edwin Gyimah

Ghana and former Orlando Pirates defender Edwin Gyimah claims his decision to say good bye to Orlando Pirates was because he was no long feeling the love from the club.

The centre back who plays also as a central defensive midfielder told Kasapa FM his intentions to make a move out of South Africa’s top flight football league had elapsed its schedule and the time is due for a new challenge.

“There was no problem with the team. It was my decision to leave. I took this decision because I have been here (South Africa) for long.

“I just wanted to go somewhere else, explore and showcase my talent there too. I don’t want to stay at one place for a long time. It was just about the club and I agreeing because that was the only way I could leave South Africa,” Gyimah disclosed.

The former Wa All Stars player made it clear he had a preference for European football and is confident that the timing for his move is right though several attempts to move had been restricted by his clubs.

“I have been wanting to go and when the opportunity came, I pushed for it. I wrote a letter to the club even before I left to the Ghana camp for the Nations Cup.

“When I was coming to South Africa, I targeted moving to Europe after two years but the clubs I played for never wanted to let me go because they needed my service,” he concluded

