‘I have an excellent relationship with Coach Kwasi Appiah’ – Snubbed Agyemang Badu

Despite being snubbed by Kwasi Appiah following several call ups into the Black Stars, Bussaspor midfielder Agyemang Badu says he has an excellent relationship with the Ghana coach.

The workaholic midfielder has been ignored by the Ghana coach after his return, raising a lot of concerbns in the Ghanaian media wiuth some accusing the coach of not casting his net wider.

Following the consistent snub by Coach Appiah, Badu in a social media post was wrongly reported to have swiped the coach by saying ‘You can’t retire a king’ – a post that sparked controversy everywhere.

But the hardworking Bussaspor midfielder claims he is not up in arms with the coach and they are in an excellent relationship.

When asked of his relationship with the Ghana coach, Badu answered, “Excellent. Even this Christmas we exchanged messages. That shows the relationship between us.”

“What we must all know is that this is football and the coaches have the choice to select whoever they want to play for them to get the results and we owe it a responsibility to support the team to perform,” he honestly retorted.

“Even if the national team is for my family, I will still have to fight for playing time so let’s support every decision of the coach.

“If my time comes again I’ll be happy. If it doesn’t come, I’ll support the team. That is the most important thing is Ghana win and not Agyemang Badu,” he added.

Badu could however be handed his first call up since 2017 as the Black Stars line up some friendly matches to be played this year.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)