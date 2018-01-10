‘I have an unfinished business with Ghana football’ – Agyemang Badu

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has revealed that he will play in key role in football administration after drawing the curtain on his career, insisting he has an unfinished business with Ghana football.

The industrious midfielder who is eyeing for a return into the Black Stars says he has an unfinished business with the national team and looks set to return before saying goodbye to the game he loves most.

He adds that even after hanging his boots, he will still be in the game in a different capacity since his passion for football is unmatched.

“Once I’m still playing football, I have an unfinished business with the national teams. Even if I stop playing, I have an unfinished business because I still want to be in football,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“So whether I am playing or not, I still have an unfinished business with Ghana football,” he added.

Badu is yet to be handed his first call up by Coach Kwasi Appiah after following his appointment after the departure of Avram Grants last year.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)